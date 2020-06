Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent to Own in Beautiful Park Located in Winslow!



Brand New 2019 2BR/1BA 14×56 Titan Home on Nice Lot in Quiet Family Park. Beautiful Kitchen with All Appliances Included. New Concrete Pad with Tie Downs. Hooked Up to Public Utilities. Propane Furnace to Save on Heating Costs. Two Sets of Fiberglass Stairs. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.



$3000 Down. $300 Lot Rent & $650/month for 84 months. Tenant Pays All Utilities.