95 Oak Street

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Nice 3BR/1BA located in quiet in-town neighborhood minutes from UMO and downtown Old Town.



- Features large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, spacious living room, three good sized bedrooms, full bath and additional room off kitchen that could be used as storage/office/exercise room.

- Nice front porch. Washer/dryer hook-ups provided in basement. Laminate and hardwood floors throughout. No carpet!

- Detached one bay garage.



Pets negotiable on a per case basis with pet fee. $1,300/month tenant pays all utilities or $1,800 month all utilities included (snow removal and lawn care as well). First month + equal amount security deposit required upon move-in. 12 month lease.Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.