Old Town, ME
95 Oak Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

95 Oak Street

95 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

95 Oak Street, Old Town, ME 04468

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Nice 3BR/1BA located in quiet in-town neighborhood minutes from UMO and downtown Old Town.

- Features large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, spacious living room, three good sized bedrooms, full bath and additional room off kitchen that could be used as storage/office/exercise room.
- Nice front porch. Washer/dryer hook-ups provided in basement. Laminate and hardwood floors throughout. No carpet!
- Detached one bay garage.

Pets negotiable on a per case basis with pet fee. $1,300/month tenant pays all utilities or $1,800 month all utilities included (snow removal and lawn care as well). First month + equal amount security deposit required upon move-in. 12 month lease.Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Oak Street have any available units?
95 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Old Town, ME.
What amenities does 95 Oak Street have?
Some of 95 Oak Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 95 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 95 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 95 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 95 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 95 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
