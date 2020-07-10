/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Old Orchard Beach, ME with washer-dryer
1 East Grand Ave 209
1 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 209 Available 09/15/20 Fall 2020 OFF SEASON RENTAL: BEACH by the sea - Property Id: 76424 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo. Sept 2019-May 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
5 Parcher ave
5 Parcher Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Summer Wks! July 11th BEST beach house IN OOB - Property Id: 111293 THIS IS WEEKLY NOT MONTHLY!!!! Unbelievable property steps to the beach. Sit up the back deck, coffee, ocean breeze, watch and listen to crashing ocean surf. 7 miles of beach.
105 East Grand Avenue -2 - 2, #2
105 E Grand Ave, Old Orchard Beach, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
** Winter Rental 2020-2021 Season ** Dates are Negotiable. 2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo steps from the beach! Unit includes washer/ dryer, cable and internet plus a garage! Electric not included. Sorry, no pets. Winter Rental
105 East Grand Avenue - 3, #3
105 East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,175
925 sqft
** Winter Rental ** Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo resting feet from the beach! Unit offers washer/ dryer, cable, internet and garage! Unit is up one flight of stairs. Available Sept 5, 2020 - June 3, 2021. Sorry, no pets. 12 unit condo located .
Results within 1 mile of Old Orchard Beach
311 Seaside Avenue - 5
311 Seaside Ave, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1569 sqft
This is a partially furnished 2bdr 2bth condo with an amazing ocean view, it comes with a one car garage and one other dedicated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Old Orchard Beach
Beacon at Gateway
100 Gateway Blvd, Scarborough, ME
Studio
$1,495
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1125 sqft
Welcome to The Beacon at Gateway, a brand new residential community outside Portland, Maine in the beautiful town of Scarborough! The Beacon features Studio, One, Two & Three bedroom apartment homes in Scarborough, ME.
456 Ferry Rd
456 Ferry Road, Saco, ME
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1900 sqft
New to market. CORPORATE RENTAL - Property Id: 300288 CORPORATE SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY! 4 bedroom 4 bath colonial with farmhouse charm. Stainless steal appliances. Granite. Fireplace. Across the street from Saco river.
4 Val Terrace
4 Val Terrace, Cumberland County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
4 Val Terrace Available 07/17/20 Scarborough 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - This conveniently located 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is the perfect place to call home.
8 Pine Tree Avenue
8 Pine Tree Avenue, Saco, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Walk to Beach - Property Id: 311104 Seasonal Rental October 2020-May 2021 Cozy updated duplex only a 3 min walk to the ocean and Ferry Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Old Orchard Beach
South Portland Gardens
Redbank Village
62 Macarthur Cir E, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,428
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
805 sqft
Prime location near I-95, I-295, the city bus and Portland International Jetport. Quiet community with gym and clubhouse. E-payments are accepted. Units feature hardwood floors and washer/dryer in every apartment.
South Portland Gardens
Liberty Commons
4 Liberty Ln, South Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$1,687
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,168
1410 sqft
Luxury apartments in South Portland offer spacious floor plans and cathedral ceilings, all a short drive from the beautiful beaches dotting Maine's coastline. Easy access to I-95, I-295 and public transportation.
Sunset Park
757 Main Street Unit 38
757 Main Street, South Portland, ME
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1360 sqft
Kings Wood 3 Bedroom Condo South Portland Maine - Spacious 3 Bedroom condo available immediately and conveniently located in Kings Wood Park Condominium Complex in South Portland.
West End
270 Brackett St Unit 3
270 Brackett Street, Portland, ME
1 Bedroom
$2,100
502 sqft
270 Brackett St Unit 3 Available 10/01/20 Lovely Furnished West End 1BR w/ Parking and Laundry Available October - In Portland’s historic West End, this beautifully furnished, sunny apartment features restored wide pine floors, intricate crown
Knightville
96 Ocean Street
96 Ocean Street, South Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1352 sqft
96 Ocean Street - 10 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous South Portland 2BD/1.5 BA Condo Unit! W/D included!! Dedicated Off-Street Parking! Available August 7th!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/431938790/673e00b0f0 $1,750.
Valley Street
23 Ellsworth St
23 Ellsworth Street, Portland, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
865 sqft
This impeccably renovated space, on the Portland peninsula, features modern amenities in a fantastic location with a huge amount of additional storage.