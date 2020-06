Amenities

Updated 3BR/2BA mobile home at Pheasant Hill Trailer Park in Milford. Features vinyl windows, fresh paint throughout and nice laminate floors. Beautiful kitchen with full line of appliances and ample cabinets for storage. Large master with private bath. Two additional bedrooms with second full bath. Laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups provided. Close to UMO. No smoking. Cats possible with additional deposit. Small Dog under 50lbs with additional pet fee. First month rent and equal amount of security deposit required at occupancy. $975/month tenant pays heat and electric. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment.

