All apartments in Little Falls
Find more places like 799 Gray Rd 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Falls, ME
/
799 Gray Rd 3
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

799 Gray Rd 3

799 Gray Road · (207) 228-4977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

799 Gray Road, Little Falls, ME 04038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782

Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care. plenty of cabinet space painted hardwood floor throughout, Shared basement with washer dryer hook ups, back porch or front door way entry, shared back yard, At least three spaces of parking. Close to post office and gorham hiking biking trails, USM, and 10 min from windham high school.

No smoking. New bath and kitchen fixtures, stainless steel fridge, tile backsplash, dishwasher, stove, tub in bathroom, one of the bedrooms main entry is through interior hallway and secondary entry via third bedroom.

First mo and security each $1700- due at sign- *** Due to coronavirus First and second month only reduced to $1400 each

Pets negotiable based on size, will require pet deposit of $150 and additional monthly fee of $25.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249782
Property Id 249782

(RLNE5664587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Gray Rd 3 have any available units?
799 Gray Rd 3 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 799 Gray Rd 3 have?
Some of 799 Gray Rd 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 Gray Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
799 Gray Rd 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Gray Rd 3 pet-friendly?
No, 799 Gray Rd 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Falls.
Does 799 Gray Rd 3 offer parking?
Yes, 799 Gray Rd 3 does offer parking.
Does 799 Gray Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 Gray Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Gray Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 799 Gray Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 799 Gray Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 799 Gray Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Gray Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 799 Gray Rd 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 799 Gray Rd 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 799 Gray Rd 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 799 Gray Rd 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, MESouth Portland, MEBrunswick, ME
Scarborough, MEOld Orchard Beach, MEDover, NH
Lewiston, MEPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Southern Maine
Bowdoin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity