799 Gray Rd 3

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4 bed 1 bath h/hw incl. $1700/mo avail April 1 - Property Id: 249782



Beautiful Fully renovated second-floor apartment in a 3 unit building. four bedrooms one bathroom heat and hot water included, plow and lawn care. plenty of cabinet space painted hardwood floor throughout, Shared basement with washer dryer hook ups, back porch or front door way entry, shared back yard, At least three spaces of parking. Close to post office and gorham hiking biking trails, USM, and 10 min from windham high school.



No smoking. New bath and kitchen fixtures, stainless steel fridge, tile backsplash, dishwasher, stove, tub in bathroom, one of the bedrooms main entry is through interior hallway and secondary entry via third bedroom.



First mo and security each $1700- due at sign- *** Due to coronavirus First and second month only reduced to $1400 each



Pets negotiable based on size, will require pet deposit of $150 and additional monthly fee of $25.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249782

Property Id 249782



(RLNE5664587)