Spacious 3BR/1BA Second Floor Apartment in Great Area!



- Hardwood flooring and private parking.

- Apartment features large living room and kitchen, three moderately sized bedrooms (all with closets) and full bath.

- Fresh paint throughout. New vinyl flooring and vanity in bathroom.



$1,100/mo includes heat & hot water. First month and security deposit required prior to occupancy. No laundry on site. No pets. No smoking. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment. Application Fee Does Apply.