Nice Townhouse - End Unit - In Great Location! - Property Id: 247060



2BR/1.5BA Townhouses Located off Kenduskeag Ave. in Nice Neighborhood by Husson College. Kitchen Features Breakfast Bar, Dishwasher and Half Bath. Two Good Sized Bedrooms and Over-sized Closets on Second Floor. Full Dry Basement with Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Two Off-Street Parking Spots. End Unit Provides Quiet Atmosphere! 12 Month Lease. Cats Negotiable with Pet Fee. First Month + Security Deposit Required Upon Move-In. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment.

No Dogs Allowed



