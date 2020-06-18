600 Riverside Drive 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Unit 14 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Corporate Condo - Property Id: 8649



Fully Furnished & Renovated!



ARE YOU TRAVELING, WORKING OR VACATIONING NEAR AUGUSTA, ME?



Great for traveling professionals who need housing with all the amenities of home.

Convenient location, tastefully decorated, immaculate unit and personal items are all you need; stress free living.

3.5 minutes from I-95 and major shopping area

4 miles to Maine General Medical Center

6 miles to University of Maine at Augusta

Washer and dryer in common area

One queen size bed & one queen size pull out couch, work desk, rocker 2 large closets, TV, iron & board, hair dryer

Fully furnished kitchen, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker.

Balcony and extra storage space in attic.

No Pets Allowed



