Augusta, ME
600 Riverside Drive 14
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

600 Riverside Drive 14

600 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 Riverside Drive, Augusta, ME 04330

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 14 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Corporate Condo - Property Id: 8649

Fully Furnished & Renovated!

ARE YOU TRAVELING, WORKING OR VACATIONING NEAR AUGUSTA, ME?

Great for traveling professionals who need housing with all the amenities of home.
Convenient location, tastefully decorated, immaculate unit and personal items are all you need; stress free living.
3.5 minutes from I-95 and major shopping area
4 miles to Maine General Medical Center
6 miles to University of Maine at Augusta
Washer and dryer in common area
One queen size bed & one queen size pull out couch, work desk, rocker 2 large closets, TV, iron & board, hair dryer
Fully furnished kitchen, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker.
Balcony and extra storage space in attic.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/8649
Property Id 8649

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have any available units?
600 Riverside Drive 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, ME.
What amenities does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have?
Some of 600 Riverside Drive 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Riverside Drive 14 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Riverside Drive 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Riverside Drive 14 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Riverside Drive 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 offer parking?
No, 600 Riverside Drive 14 does not offer parking.
Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Riverside Drive 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have a pool?
No, 600 Riverside Drive 14 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have accessible units?
No, 600 Riverside Drive 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Riverside Drive 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Riverside Drive 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Riverside Drive 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
