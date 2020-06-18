600 Riverside Drive 14

Amenities
Unit 14 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Corporate Condo - Property Id: 8649
Fully Furnished & Renovated!
ARE YOU TRAVELING, WORKING OR VACATIONING NEAR AUGUSTA, ME?
Great for traveling professionals who need housing with all the amenities of home.
Convenient location, tastefully decorated, immaculate unit and personal items are all you need; stress free living.
3.5 minutes from I-95 and major shopping area
4 miles to Maine General Medical Center
6 miles to University of Maine at Augusta
Washer and dryer in common area
One queen size bed & one queen size pull out couch, work desk, rocker 2 large closets, TV, iron & board, hair dryer
Fully furnished kitchen, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker.
Balcony and extra storage space in attic.
No Pets Allowed
