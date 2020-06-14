Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Stevensville, MD with hardwood floors

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
Results within 1 mile of Stevensville

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1852 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Stevensville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3350 Arundel On The Bay Rd
3350 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/02/20 Gorgeous custom home, fun floor plan! Water access - Property Id: 98832 Gorgeous, custom built, fun open floor plan, quiet neighborhood.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
131 RADCLIFFE ROAD
131 Radcliffe Road, Grasonville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stevensville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stevensville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

