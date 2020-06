Amenities

on-site laundry carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Affordable one room efficiency apartment on the second floor of the Bradley Building, located at the corner of East William Street, East Church Street and Route 13. This open-plan apartment has a combination living room and bedroom, plus kitchen with dining area, and private bathroom. A coin-operated laundry room across the hallway is available for residents. Includes refrigerator, electric stove, electric baseboard heat, and carpet. Tenant is responsible for electric. Ready now.