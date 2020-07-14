All apartments in Salisbury
Salisbury, MD
Mill Pond Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Mill Pond Village

303 Mill Pond Ln · (410) 892-1866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD 21804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 bed 2 bath · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mill Pond Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
pool
hot tub
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
dog park
internet access
online portal
playground
Come home to the luxury and beauty of Mill Pond Village Apartments on the North Side of Salisbury, where you'll enjoy a park-like setting and amazing amenities just minutes from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Set on over 40 lush acres with sparkling ponds, walking trails and picnic areas, Mill Pond Village Apartments boasts resort-worthy amenities that are not usually found in apartment living. Enjoy year-round swimming in our indoor heated pool with hot tub, and summertime fun in the sun at our outdoor pool. Challenge a friend to a game on our tennis courts, or relax in our clubhouse with a latte from the coffee bar. Luxurious details also abound in our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every newly renovated home features an open floor plan, high-end fixtures, oversized windows, private balcony or patio and washer and dryer unit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $299
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $125 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease (3 per unit).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mill Pond Village have any available units?
Mill Pond Village has 3 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
What amenities does Mill Pond Village have?
Some of Mill Pond Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mill Pond Village currently offering any rent specials?
Mill Pond Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mill Pond Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Mill Pond Village is pet friendly.
Does Mill Pond Village offer parking?
Yes, Mill Pond Village offers parking.
Does Mill Pond Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mill Pond Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mill Pond Village have a pool?
Yes, Mill Pond Village has a pool.
Does Mill Pond Village have accessible units?
No, Mill Pond Village does not have accessible units.
Does Mill Pond Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mill Pond Village has units with dishwashers.
