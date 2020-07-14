Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar pool hot tub tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area dog park internet access online portal playground

Come home to the luxury and beauty of Mill Pond Village Apartments on the North Side of Salisbury, where you'll enjoy a park-like setting and amazing amenities just minutes from shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Set on over 40 lush acres with sparkling ponds, walking trails and picnic areas, Mill Pond Village Apartments boasts resort-worthy amenities that are not usually found in apartment living. Enjoy year-round swimming in our indoor heated pool with hot tub, and summertime fun in the sun at our outdoor pool. Challenge a friend to a game on our tennis courts, or relax in our clubhouse with a latte from the coffee bar. Luxurious details also abound in our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Every newly renovated home features an open floor plan, high-end fixtures, oversized windows, private balcony or patio and washer and dryer unit.