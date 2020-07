Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments guest parking

We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES. Enjoy fantastic views of the Wicomico River from your private patio. Jog through the loblolly lined streets of prestigious Riverside Drive. Or take a quick stroll to the historic downtown plaza for an afternoon of shopping and an evening of dining. These are just a few of the perks our neighbors enjoy while living at Oak Hill Townhomes. Oak Hill offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes and townhomes ranging from 676-1380 sq feet. Each home offers either a private washer and dryer or access to a community laundry facility as well as ample storage space, private back patios or balconies, and designated parking spaces. Oak Hill has a private pool and plenty of green space. Call Oak Hill Townhomes today!