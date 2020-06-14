Apartment List
150 Apartments for rent in Rossville, MD with gym

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
892 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
14 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,048
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,059
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$993
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,153
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1323 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4 JULIET LANE
4 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available for June move in date. Great location in Perry Hall, just off Belair Rd close to Honeygo, Safeway, DeSantis, Planet Fitness shopping centers. 2nd floor condo with 2 BR & 2BA. Secured entry, assigned parking next to building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
3734 Springwood Avenue
3734 Springwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
***TEXT RON FOR TOURS!*** ***443-447-5238*** Lovley 3 bedroom! Fresh paint throughout! Very spacious living room on the first leve ase well as the beautiful kitchen!Kitchen is updated and modern with great appliances! All bedrooms are spacious with

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
4610 Shamrock Avenue
4610 Shamrock Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
***TEXT RON FOR TOURS!*** ***443-447-5238*** Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom! Fresh paint throughout! First floor features spacious living room, Dining room and a newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances! 2 Spacious bedrooms and a

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4518 Raspe Avenue
4518 Raspe Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!*** ****443-447-5238**** Amazing single family home! First level if very spacious with a large living room and dining area! Kitchen is beautiful and plently of space for those who like to cook.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
7939 Saint Gregory Drive
7939 Saint Gregory Drive, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1024 sqft
SAVED VIDEO WALK THROUGH AVAILABLE! TEXT Wendy to have it sent to you! Beautiful stone walkway welcomes you to this charming "move in ready" home! LR & DR w/gorgeous wood floors.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.
Results within 10 miles of Rossville
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
107 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
City Guide for Rossville, MD

"Tomorrow I will climb aboard / A northbound train to Baltimore." (-- Go Radio)

Rossville is a little community in Baltimore County, Maryland with a population of around 15, 147. I-95 runs right through it and Route 25 wraps right around it, making it an easy place to get in and out of. It’s a quiet and safe neighborhood with a fair number of singles so young people who like the quiet life will appreciate it as much as parents will. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rossville, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rossville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

