Apartment List
/
MD
/
riverdale park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

650 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riverdale Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Riverdale Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
9 Units Available
East Riverdale
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale Park
4912 TUCKERMAN STREET
4912 Tuckerman Street, Riverdale Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Over sized single family home for rent! Main level features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and butcher block for whipping up gourmet meals! Brand new dishwasher, washer/dryer and basement refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale Park
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Gateway Gardens Apartments
4203 58th Ave, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in suburban Maryland. Gateway Gardens offers comfort and convenience minutes away from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus and Metro rail. A modern apartment that is cable-ready, not to mention a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
12 Units Available
Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
630 sqft
WELCOME TO COURTYARD PARK APARTMENTS\nCourtyard Park is located in a quiet courtyard setting in Hyattsville, Maryland. With easy access to East-West Highway and I-495, the Capital Beltway.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
763 sqft
Prince George’s Apartments offers everything you have been looking for in a community at a great price.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
15 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
2 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,035
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
4 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
25 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,424
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
11 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
27 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,598
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Brookland
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,682
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
920 sqft
Uniquely designed apartment homes with studio, one- and two-bedroom models available. Thoughtful details including an on-site bike shop, dog park, and fitness studio. Conveniently located near Rhode Island Avenue.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
34 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,255
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Trinidad - Langston
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,553
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Chillum
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,225
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
49 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Riverdale Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Riverdale Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Riverdale Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverdale Park 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverdale Park Apartments with BalconiesRiverdale Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Riverdale Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRiverdale Park Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Riverdale Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverdale Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Marlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
American University