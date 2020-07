Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with sliding glass door leading to deck. Unfinished basement for storage. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Short bike ride or walk to Piney Point Lighthouse and beach, short drive to pier and boat launch. Application fee is $75 and must be completed online: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=45215-blue-water-lane-piney-point-md-20674-ov5un7