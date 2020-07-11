Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM

14 Apartments for rent in North Beach, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3678 Glouster Drive - 1
3678 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
The luxury townhome you've been waiting for is finally here. Located in the new San Francisco subdivision of North Beach. This very clean community with very few rentals means this opportunity won't last long.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3700 BEDFORD DRIVE
3700 Bedford Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2086 sqft
Beautiful three level garage town home in the San Francisco by the Bay community. 9 foot ceilings, superbath, and 42" cabinets. Only blocks away from the bay, beaches, boardwalk, restaurants and much more!! Immediate occupancy. No pets, no smoking.
Results within 1 mile of North Beach

1 of 38

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2566 sqft
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
Results within 5 miles of North Beach

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2320 FOREST RIDGE TERRACE
2320 Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Luxurious 2 level END unit condo w/ open spacious floor plan. 1 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, Granite, Ceramic tile, SS Appliances, 9 ft. Ceilings, Balcony, Over 2600 finished Square Feet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5944 1ST STREET
5944 1st Street, Deale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2632 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DUPLEX Beautiful, completely redone 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. This is the lower level in split foyer. Private entrance, Totally separate from upstairs unit, Shared yard, Shared Laundry Room. 1 parking space
Results within 10 miles of North Beach

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2324 sqft
***ALARM ON HOME*** **Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
5510 BERKLEY MANOR LANE
5510 Berkley Manor Lane, Deale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2636 sqft
This beautiful 4BR 3.5BA Colonial in a water access community has everything you need! Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with Deck off the back and a fully fenced back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1724 MARKET STREET
1724 Market Street, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1812 sqft
Super Clean Colonial Home in Northern Calvert is Move-In Ready! Located in the Victoria Station community with walking/jogging trails, lake, and tennis courts.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1502 ELLINGTON DR
1502 Ellington Drive, Shady Side, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape code house for rent in Columbia Beach--a private, water oriented community. Freshly painted in neutral colors, this house is ready to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN

1 of 18

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
4700 OX CART ROAD
4700 Ox Cart Road, Calvert County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2740 sqft
Enjoy your privacy in this beautiful colonial. So many amenities! Gourmet kit w/ stainless appl, travertine & hdwd flooring, large gas FP, master bed w/sitting rm & super bath that incl a walk-in shower.

1 of 9

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
1233 GARRET AVENUE
1233 Garret Ave, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
Charming Rambler in Franklin Manor. Large lot, plenty of parking. shed comes with rental. must have good credit. no pets.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1725 Perspective Place
1725 Perspective Pl, Calvert County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
5354 sqft
This Quality Built Home’s Belmont model is now available for RENT on 1 September 2020, in the desirable North Calvert County community of Fairview South.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Beach, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

