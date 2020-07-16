Apartment List
MD
/
lansdowne
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

193 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lansdowne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
22 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,494
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
32 Units Available
Fells Point
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
75 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,185
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
72 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,399
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
58 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,440
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,376
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
28 Units Available
Locust Point
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,426
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
8 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
Located across from University of Baltimore and Penn Station. Including retail floors for convenient shopping and cuisine. Sleek apartments with natural light and breathtaking views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
7 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,508
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
47 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,037
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 120

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,855
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,088
1954 sqft
Located in Federal Hill Neighborhood, just steps away from Federal Hill Park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes internet access, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:12 AM
14 Units Available
Fells Point
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,971
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
22 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
City Guide for Lansdowne, MD

Lansdowne has many small ponds and lakes all around it! These were created back in the 1800s when underground springs began to fill abandoned ore mining pits and they turned into beautiful bodies of water!

Located just south of Baltimore, Lansdowne, MD is a small community with a population of 8,409 and sits on a land area of only 2.28 square miles. The Whitaker Iron Company used the area where the town now stands for mining purposes during the late 1800s. When the mines closed down, the empty pits filled with water from underground springs, creating the various ponds and lakes in and around the town seen today. Shortly afterwards, the railroad came to town providing much needed transportation for residents commuting daily to Baltimore for work, earning the town the nickname, B and O. Today, many of the locals still make the daily trek to Baltimore, however they now have a choice of driving along the Lansdowne Road or taking the ferry across the Patapsco River. There are two main highways commuters can take to get to the ferry -- Hammonds Ferry Road and Hollins Ferry Road. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Lansdowne, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lansdowne renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

