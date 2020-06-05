All apartments in Landover Hills
Find more places like 4213 70TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Landover Hills, MD
/
4213 70TH AVE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM

4213 70TH AVE

4213 70th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4213 70th Avenue, Landover Hills, MD 20784
Landover Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 70TH AVE have any available units?
4213 70TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Landover Hills, MD.
Is 4213 70TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4213 70TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 70TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4213 70TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Landover Hills.
Does 4213 70TH AVE offer parking?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have a pool?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave
Landover Hills, MD 20784

Similar Pages

Landover Hills 3 BedroomsLandover Hills Apartments with Balcony
Landover Hills Apartments with GymLandover Hills Apartments with Parking
Landover Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VA
Rose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America