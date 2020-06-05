Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Landover Hills
Find more places like 4213 70TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Landover Hills, MD
/
4213 70TH AVE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4213 70TH AVE
4213 70th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Landover Hills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4213 70th Avenue, Landover Hills, MD 20784
Landover Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 70TH AVE have any available units?
4213 70TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Landover Hills, MD
.
Is 4213 70TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4213 70TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 70TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4213 70TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Landover Hills
.
Does 4213 70TH AVE offer parking?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have a pool?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 70TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 70TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave
Landover Hills, MD 20784
Similar Pages
Landover Hills 3 Bedrooms
Landover Hills Apartments with Balcony
Landover Hills Apartments with Gym
Landover Hills Apartments with Parking
Landover Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Severn, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Hayfield, VA
Rose Hill, VA
Coral Hills, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Lake Barcroft, VA
Severna Park, MD
Mount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America