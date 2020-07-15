All apartments in Konterra
Find more places like 7101 Quill Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Konterra, MD
/
7101 Quill Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

7101 Quill Ln

7101 Quill Lane · (301) 979-9009 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7101 Quill Lane, Konterra, MD 20707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1799 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 To Schedule a Showing: Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website www.boomtowninc.com

Minimum Leasing Requirements: $64,800 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First month’s rent and security deposit ($1800) required at lease signing. Small Dogs considered on case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

Charming One Level Duplex Unit available 8/1. Don't miss out on this private property tucked away in GREAT location - close to I-95 and R-1 but hidden from city noise! Located on a BEAUTIFUL plot of land w/large back yard ($50/month additional for lawn mowing services). All New Finishes: Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets & Counters, Fresh Paint, Updated Bathroom. Good size bedrooms and a BONUS ROOM with great storage. Back Patio & LARGE (shared) back yard- Very Friendly Neighbors! Shared driveway parking and plenty of off-street parking in front- no thru traffic. Home is Oil Heat. Washer & Dryer in Unit!

(RLNE4610406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Quill Ln have any available units?
7101 Quill Ln has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7101 Quill Ln have?
Some of 7101 Quill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Quill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Quill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Quill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7101 Quill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7101 Quill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Quill Ln offers parking.
Does 7101 Quill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7101 Quill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Quill Ln have a pool?
No, 7101 Quill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Quill Ln have accessible units?
No, 7101 Quill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Quill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Quill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Quill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Quill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7101 Quill Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSouth Laurel, MDFairland, MDBurtonsville, MDBeltsville, MDCalverton, MDNorth Laurel, MD
Cloverly, MDCollege Park, MDMaryland City, MDFulton, MDAdelphi, MDWhite Oak, MDGreenbelt, MDSavage, MDColesville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity