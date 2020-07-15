7101 Quill Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 08/01/20 To Schedule a Showing: Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website www.boomtowninc.com



Minimum Leasing Requirements: $64,800 Annual Gross Household Income required with credit scores 600+. 12-month lease minimum, longer term leases preferred. No history of Non-Payment judgments or evictions. First month’s rent and security deposit ($1800) required at lease signing. Small Dogs considered on case by case basis. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext. 2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



Charming One Level Duplex Unit available 8/1. Don't miss out on this private property tucked away in GREAT location - close to I-95 and R-1 but hidden from city noise! Located on a BEAUTIFUL plot of land w/large back yard ($50/month additional for lawn mowing services). All New Finishes: Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets & Counters, Fresh Paint, Updated Bathroom. Good size bedrooms and a BONUS ROOM with great storage. Back Patio & LARGE (shared) back yard- Very Friendly Neighbors! Shared driveway parking and plenty of off-street parking in front- no thru traffic. Home is Oil Heat. Washer & Dryer in Unit!



(RLNE4610406)