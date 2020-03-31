42 E Washington St, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Elizabethtown East
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of downtown Hagerstown. Private entrance entering straight into a large living room space. Perfect home for 1-2 people in a recently remodeled building.
Any questions or desire to for a showing please call/text/email us at 240.510.0878/info@homepathhagerstown.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have any available units?
42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hagerstown, MD.
What amenities does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have?
Some of 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt currently offering any rent specials?
42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt is pet friendly.
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt offer parking?
No, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt does not offer parking.
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have a pool?
No, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt does not have a pool.
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have accessible units?
No, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt does not have accessible units.
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 East Washington Street - 44-4 Bsmt does not have units with air conditioning.