Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Garrison, MD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garrison renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 1 at 11:01am
21 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,492
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
14 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
The Gates at Owings Mills
201 Owings Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,320
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gated community provides easy access to the Northwest Expressway and AMC Owings Mills. A beautiful pool, well-equipped gym and garage parking are all onsite. Units feature granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.
Last updated July 1 at 12:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4306 PEARLBERRY ROAD
4306 Pearl Berry Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4580 sqft
Move right in to this Gorgeous FURNISHED (only) exclusive rental townhome in the Villages at Woodholme, a 55+ community (no occupants under 18 years old).
Results within 5 miles of Garrison
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,371
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
22 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,059
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1280 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Reisterstown
Mills Crossing
25 Pittston Circle, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Falcon Crest Apartments and Townhomes in Owings Mills, MD feature wood flooring, an updated fitness center, and park-like landscaping. Kitchens have been updated with new appliances.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Mill
100 Chase Mill Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,205
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1279 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, a grilling station, a gym and a pool with a sun deck. Apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, fireplaces and in-home laundry. Just outside Baltimore and convenient to I-795.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
73 Units Available
Carriage Hill Apartments
3456 Carriage Hill Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,120
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1363 sqft
A charming community with nice updates including breakfast nooks in the kitchen and large closets. On-site amenities include a tennis and basketball court, pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Close to I-695, I-70, and I-95.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
62 Units Available
Gywnn Oaks Landing
3103 Windsor Blvd, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An established community within minutes of the area's best amenities. Onsite pool, tree-lined walkways, and play areas. Updated interiors including newer appliances and open floor plans.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
21 Units Available
The Residences at Brookside Commons
4810 Coyle Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1908 sqft
The Residences at Brookside Commons is located at 4810 Coyle Rd. Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
33 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,155
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
48 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Cross Country
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
77 Units Available
Reisterstown
Preserve at Owings Crossings
10 Brookebury Dr, Reisterstown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
878 sqft
The community at the Preserve at Owings Crossing, Reisterstown, MD, is a pet-friendly living space with excellent sporting facilities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis court, and gym. Recently renovated apartments boast air conditioning, bathtub.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
4 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1150 sqft
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
48 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Village of Chartleytowne
401 Chartley Park Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1079 sqft
Minutes from Reisterstown's finest shops and restaurants. Garden apartments and townhomes featuring air conditioning, spacious closets and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community offers an Olympic-size swimming pool, outdoor fitness center and two playgrounds.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
39 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$935
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
City Guide for Garrison, MD

"The garrison sleeps in the citadel, with the ghosts and ancient stones; High up on the parapet, a Scottish piper stands alone." - 'What It Is' by Mark Knopfler and Aubrey Haynie

Garrison, home to nearly 9000 people, is not actually an official town or city, but a census-designated place in Baltimore County, Maryland. Located between Owings Mills to the north and Pikesville to the south, Garrison is a semi-urban area that connects the two larger towns. Home to the Garrison Forest School, the Green Spring Valley Golf Course and the Israel Rabbinical College, Garrison is very unique in its rural cultural diversity! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Garrison, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Garrison renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

