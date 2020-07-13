Apartment List
/
MD
/
cockeysville
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

80 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Cockeysville, MD

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:28pm
2 Units Available
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
788 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Bosley
702 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$956
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$864
400 sqft
Welcome home! You can relax knowing your new apartment is conveniently located only five minutes to I-695, Towson or Parkville. Cozy one-bedroom floor plans with excellent cross ventilation.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
83 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgeleigh
8603 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8603 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$895
650 sqft
Renovated 2bed 1bath small apt in Parkville, near Towson. No living room in current setup. Walking distance to shops, vehicle optional. 2nd Floor apt unit. Vouchers considered. Move-in Ready.
Results within 10 miles of Cockeysville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,228
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
21 Units Available
Glen Oaks
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Hoes Heights
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
West Forest Park
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$815
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
693 sqft
Maplewood Apartments is located in Baltimore City. We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
663 sqft
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
East Arlington
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
696 sqft
Sequoia Manor Apartments in AshburtonSequoia Manor offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in Ashburton, one of the finest residential districts of Northwest Baltimore - close to everything you need.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Garwyn Oaks
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.

July 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cockeysville Rent Report. Cockeysville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cockeysville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cockeysville rents increased slightly over the past month

Cockeysville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cockeysville stand at $1,142 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,432 for a two-bedroom. Cockeysville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Cockeysville, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cockeysville

    Rent growth in Cockeysville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cockeysville is less affordable for renters.

    • Cockeysville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,432 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Cockeysville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,164, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cockeysville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Cockeysville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCockeysville 3 BedroomsCockeysville Accessible ApartmentsCockeysville Apartments under $1,000Cockeysville Apartments under $1,100
    Cockeysville Apartments with BalconyCockeysville Apartments with GarageCockeysville Apartments with GymCockeysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCockeysville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Apartments with Pool
    Cockeysville Apartments with Washer-DryerCockeysville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCockeysville Furnished ApartmentsCockeysville Pet Friendly PlacesCockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
    Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
    Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College