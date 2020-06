Amenities

Gated community with pool and walking path ..Fully furnished townhome...facing Marina on Cambridge Creek 2 balconies, 1 off mstr bdrm, 1 off sunroom off kitchen..large main level Family room with sliders to back porch. Walking distance to downtown Cambridge, resturants and medical. Easy access to major hwys and shopping. Lovely sunsets from balconies .Enjoy watching the boats in Cambridge Creek and waterfront. Beautifully maintained ...nice furniture. Upgrades thru-out....must see .Good credit score 680 or more.