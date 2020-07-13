/
apartments with pool
295 Apartments for rent in Calverton, MD with pool
1 Unit Available
12016 Bronzegate Place
12016 Bronzegate Place, Calverton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1830 sqft
If You're Picky, Here I Am - Pampered End Unit Town Home! Handsome hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gorgeous tile back splash. Updated baths, 3 bedrooms upstairs.
12 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,403
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
8 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
32 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
10 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,034
1138 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,256
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
14 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
5 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
10 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
7 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
1 Unit Available
13919 Palmer House Way
13919 Palmer House Way, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
992 sqft
Fantastic townhome in charming community. Great 3-level home with spacious newly constructed deck overlooking quiet wooded setting! This home has new entry, living and kitchen tile floors! Comfy carpet in the bedroom spaces and basement.
12 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,409
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,584
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
40 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,221
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
33 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
10 Units Available
Laurel Lakes
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
