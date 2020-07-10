/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in California, MD with washer-dryer
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..
46380 LORE COURT
46380 Lore Court, California, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
5668 sqft
Grand contemporary home with exquisite views of the Patuxent River from all three levels. Huge deck running the length of the home overlooking Solomons Island and clear to the Eastern Shore. Perfect spot for sun bathing, BBQ's, or steaming crabs.
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,011
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
21717 Cabot Place
21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath.
21306 JETTISON COURT
21306 Jettison Court, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2806 sqft
Immaculate! Like-new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with two car attached garage only minutes from Pax River NAS. High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood flooring, custom paint, white kitchen with granite and stainless, the list goes on.
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,427
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,532
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
21332 Bristol Avenue
21332 Bristol Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
This 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex has an kitchen with new appliances ready to order upon move in. There is a look through to the living room. The living room has chair rails, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door to back yard and tenant shed.
24550 MT PLEASANT RD
24550 Mount Pleasant Road, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This unit is available to view by picture only until after tenant vacates. It is a very nice remodeled unit with open concept. It features a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Easy clean laminate floors. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent.
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE
22967 Thornbury Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4739 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry.
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
12451 EL DORADO LANE
12451 El Dorado Lane, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2152 sqft
Beautiful contemporary home with scenic winter Chesapeake Bay views and short walk to a secluded beach. Nestled on a quiet cul-de-dac in a great school district.
41490 GARRETT COURT
41490 Garrett Court, Leonardtown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
SINGLETREE--Immaculate rambler in the heart of Leonardtown. Near hospital, schools, churches, shopping and all the "town" activities throughout the year. Breakfast area.
45215 BLUE WATER LANE
45215 Blue Water Lane, Piney Point, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1418 sqft
Adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with sliders leads to deck. Unfinished basement for storage. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Short bike ride or walk to Piney Point Lighthouse and beach.
