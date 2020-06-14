11 Apartments for rent in California, MD with garage

"Back in Maryland way before I left / I had everything / Can't forget the days." -- "There She Goes," Good Charlotte

Don't let the name fool you: California, MD has no avocado trees, year-round sunshine, or redwood forests. It's not California the state -- it's very much a Maryland city. Despite the lack of redwood groves, this Maryland town is a stellar place to live. Located in St. Mary's county, California is steeped in history and has tons of convenient sights and attractions, including many opportunities to spend time outside in nature. California's a great place to live if you're considering Maryland (or want to be close to Washington D.C.), and also if you want to live in a community that's unique and vibrant. See more