11 Apartments for rent in California, MD with garage
"Back in Maryland way before I left / I had everything / Can't forget the days." -- "There She Goes," Good Charlotte
Don't let the name fool you: California, MD has no avocado trees, year-round sunshine, or redwood forests. It's not California the state -- it's very much a Maryland city. Despite the lack of redwood groves, this Maryland town is a stellar place to live. Located in St. Mary's county, California is steeped in history and has tons of convenient sights and attractions, including many opportunities to spend time outside in nature. California's a great place to live if you're considering Maryland (or want to be close to Washington D.C.), and also if you want to live in a community that's unique and vibrant. See more
California apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.