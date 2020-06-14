Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in California, MD with garage

1 Unit Available
22754 Bayside Way
22754 Bayside Way, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1752 sqft
This pet friendly 3 bedroom 3 bathroom town home has a built in garage and fenced yard. The ground level entry way is hardwood.
1 Unit Available
46358 COLUMBUS DRIVE
46358 Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1102 sqft
Recently updated 2BR 1.5FB townhome with 1 car garage. Large kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room area, rear deck in fully fenced rear yard, balcony off of master bedroom. Immediate availability.

1 Unit Available
23520 FDR BLVD #105 - 1
23520 Fdr Boulevard, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Enjoy the benefits of living in an almost new home located conveniently to employment, shopping, recreation, and entertainment. Featuring light and bright open floor plans, electronically controlled building access for security, elevator, and garage.
61 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,443
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1224 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.

1 Unit Available
46820 SHELTON DRIVE
46820 Shelton Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3344 sqft
Great Location close to Pax Main Gate. This 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home has lots of upgrades. Large kitchen with Stainless appliances and island. Fenced back yard with deck. Large garage with epoxy flooring.

1 Unit Available
11637 MESA TRAIL
11637 Mesa Trail, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Over 2700 sq. ft. Living Space, Family Room off of Kitchen, Large Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Bedroom or Office on main level.

1 Unit Available
44032 DELPHINIUM DRIVE
44032 Delphinium Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2076 sqft
Beautiful two level brick front town home with a one car garage. Trash service and pool access included in rent. Located minutes away from the Wildewood community center, shopping, entertainment, and more! Washer and dryer will stay!

1 Unit Available
43650 YULAN STREET
43650 Yulan Street, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3283 sqft
6-MONTH ONLY rental available July 1 in popular Magnolia Park at Wildewood. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
44880 GOLDEN EYE COURT
44880 Golden Eye Court, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2330 sqft
Former model home with wrap around porch, landscaping and in-ground sprinkler system. Four bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home in the much desired "Hunting Quarters" community of Callaway. Corner lot. Open floor layout.
1 Unit Available
25150 GALLANT MAN DRIVE
25150 Gallant Man Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1440 sqft
New floors, new paint, and spacious back yard accent this country setting. New full bathroom in lower level. Detached garage is included. Features a deck and shed as well. Situated in beautiful Hollywood, MD.

1 Unit Available
23961 HOLLYWOOD ROAD
23961 Hollywood Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
Beautifully maintained property located minutes away from 235. This property is all on one level with an accessibility ramp in the garage. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment, and more! The property is ready for immediate move in.

1 Unit Available
26451 REED COURT
26451 Reed Court, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Move In Ready! 3 bedroom 2 full bath, large backyard with available shed for extra storage. Attached 2car garage.
City Guide for California, MD

"Back in Maryland way before I left / I had everything / Can't forget the days." -- "There She Goes," Good Charlotte

Don't let the name fool you: California, MD has no avocado trees, year-round sunshine, or redwood forests. It's not California the state -- it's very much a Maryland city. Despite the lack of redwood groves, this Maryland town is a stellar place to live. Located in St. Mary's county, California is steeped in history and has tons of convenient sights and attractions, including many opportunities to spend time outside in nature. California's a great place to live if you're considering Maryland (or want to be close to Washington D.C.), and also if you want to live in a community that's unique and vibrant. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in California, MD

California apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

