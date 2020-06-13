Apartment List
/
MD
/
brock hall
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brock Hall, MD

Finding an apartment in Brock Hall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
Results within 1 mile of Brock Hall
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Results within 5 miles of Brock Hall
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
14909 Health Center Drive
14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14909 Health Center Drive in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9704 LAKE POINTE COURT
9704 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1144 sqft
Renovated 2BR,2BA spacious condo w/dining room in Largo close to Metro, public transportation, 495 and several major routes.Kitchen w/new ceramic.Spacious LR w/gleaming lamination, fire place. Separate DR w/lamination.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12510 KNOWLEDGE LANE
12510 Knowledge Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. FAST June 15th Occupancy date. Available! Small pet considered-Pet friendly. Good Credit Only, Credit Score over 600 required for ALL applicants.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4231 CHARIOT WAY
4231 Chariot Way, Westphalia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
3222 sqft
*APPLICATION DEADLINE OF SUNDAY 6/08 AT 5PM* Luxury townhome in the prestigious Marlboro Ridge community! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/ 2 half bathroom townhome is spread out over three levels.
Results within 10 miles of Brock Hall
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
City Guide for Brock Hall, MD

Having been settled by Europeans around 1695, the area around Brock Hall is chock-full of history. Daniel Carroll, one of the signers of the United States Constitution, is believed to have been born in a nearby home.

Brock Hall is a relatively large community, considering the fact that it's considered a census-designated place rather than a city or town. There were 9,552 residents at the time of the last census. With over 13 square miles to spread out in, though, the population density remains low even in the face of consistent population growth. Luckily for residents who enjoy their seclusion, this growth has been insufficient to overcrowd the area, and they're more than happy to enjoy their gorgeous houses with the few neighbors they actually have. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brock Hall, MD

Finding an apartment in Brock Hall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brock Hall 3 BedroomsBrock Hall Apartments with BalconyBrock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Apartments with PoolBrock Hall Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Brock Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrock Hall Pet Friendly PlacesBrock Hall Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University