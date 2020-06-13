86 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brock Hall, MD
Having been settled by Europeans around 1695, the area around Brock Hall is chock-full of history. Daniel Carroll, one of the signers of the United States Constitution, is believed to have been born in a nearby home.
Brock Hall is a relatively large community, considering the fact that it's considered a census-designated place rather than a city or town. There were 9,552 residents at the time of the last census. With over 13 square miles to spread out in, though, the population density remains low even in the face of consistent population growth. Luckily for residents who enjoy their seclusion, this growth has been insufficient to overcrowd the area, and they're more than happy to enjoy their gorgeous houses with the few neighbors they actually have. See more
Finding an apartment in Brock Hall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.