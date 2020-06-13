Apartment List
33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ballenger Creek, MD

Finding an apartment in Ballenger Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6741 Black Duck Ct
6741 Black Duck Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Frederick Townhome - Property Id: 299224 Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath end unit townhome with fenced yard and deck in park like setting plus includes swimming pool membership/tennis courts/playground.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
6414 Walcott Ln
6414 Walcott Lane, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2617 sqft
Move in ready by August 1, enjoy this beautiful 3 bed, 2 & a half bath LUXURY townhome style condo with over 2600 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Ballenger Creek
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
532 Lancaster Place
532 Lancaster Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
532 Lancaster Place Available 08/01/20 UPDATED & Adorable 3BD/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
603 Himes Ave 103
603 Himes Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1058 sqft
Unit 103 Available 06/25/20 603 Himes Avenue Unit - Property Id: 293094 This unit shows exceptionally well. New carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted. Master bedroom offers 2 large walk-in closets. Sun room actually provides 3rd bedroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4416 ARABY CHURCH ROAD
4416 Araby Church Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1463 sqft
First time rental, available immediately! Pets accepted. Gorgeous one acre lot. NO HOA! Updated kitchen. Lots of exterior storage buildings. House is in superior condition.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
88 E SOUTH STREET
88 East South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS APARTMENT, FANTASTIC LOCATION !!! Walkable to all of downtown Frederick! Just renovated, features all new kitchen, appliances, private laundry, new flooring, fresh paint! Short walk to the MARC Train! Security deposit = one month rent,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Frederick
1 Unit Available
101 W SOUTH STREET
101 West South Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
13158 sqft
If you want bright and sunny, this 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 101 West South Street # 7A Frederick, MD 21701 is right for you. Apartment is located on the third floor with large windows for huge amounts of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Ballenger Creek
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Whittier
4 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Maryland City
46 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,205
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,229
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Walnut Ridge
9 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
Waverley View
4 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
City Guide for Ballenger Creek, MD

Let's face it. There isn't a lot of funny stuff you can come up with for a place named Ballenger Creek. Truth be told, it's a regular suburban town with a blooming economy. But, hey, some of us are looking for just that - a self-sufficient, peaceful retreat.

Ballenger Creek is something of an oddity when it comes to the districts of Maryland. Although a part of the extensive Frederick urban center, the Creek is a Census-Designated-Place, making it just a local government short of autonomy. With a population of roughly 19,000 and a respectable roster of IT companies with offices in the area, Ballenger Creek could be exactly what you are looking for.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ballenger Creek, MD

Finding an apartment in Ballenger Creek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

