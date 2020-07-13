127 Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA with parking
Wellesley is just 16 miles outside of Boston, so residents get all the big-city advantages from Beantown while also enjoying lush tree-lined streets and restored historical buildings. The big city may be close enough for amenities, but Wellesley might as well be a million miles away because it has a much more relaxed vibe.
Having trouble with Craigslist Wellesley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Once you’ve decided that you want to settle in Wellesley, you’ll need to find a place to live. And you better do your homework, otherwise you might just get hauled right out of town.
It may be a bit easier to find a place in Newton or Natick (both are close by), but Wellesley is a true hot spot, as you'll be able to go into any neighboring town and triumphantly exclaim, "Excuse me, I have to get back to Wellesley." Trust us, the glares are worth it. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wellesley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.