Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Taunton, MA

Finding an apartment in Taunton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
City Center
1 Unit Available
16 Union Street
16 Union Street, Taunton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Union Street in Taunton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Taunton
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Farm Apartments
100 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to Route 24 and Interstate 495. Community has spa, pool, and on-site fitness center. Units feature separate dining rooms, large master bedrooms, and walk-in closets.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1422 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Chestnut Farm Way
206 Chestnut Farm Way, Raynham Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Second floor 2BR/2BA near community amenities - Property Id: 283710 Chestnut Farm Apartments located in Raynham MA on a 50-acre protected wooded area with nearby access to Routes 24 and 44, I-495, restaurants, and shopping

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1305 North Main Street
1305 North Main Street, Raynham Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Raynham. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and vaulted ceilings. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $1,695/month rent.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
79 Lakeside. Ave 1
79 Lakeside Ave, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Serenity, roomy, country living - Property Id: 82544 2 bedroom I bath Large rooms. Large kitchen w pantry and lots of cabinets. Laundry room with washer dryer hook-ups, large bedrooms, mostly wood floors. Closet space and a small room for office .
Results within 10 miles of Taunton
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1446 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1340 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Highlands
13 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates
37 Courtney St, Fall River, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1152 sqft
Apartment community located close to Route 24, the Fall River Expressway and I-195. Units feature a variety of floor plans, A/C, hardwood floors and large walk-in closets. Pool, tennis court and gym.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/05/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downton Attleboro
1 Unit Available
179-177 County St 179-3, 177-3
179 County St, Attleboro, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Unit 179-3, 177-3 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Unit in Clean, Quiet Bldg. near Park - Property Id: 102830 Completely re-modeled 2 BR unit in clean quiet building near Capron Park. Enjoy the beautiful walking & running trails.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
5 Twin Ponds Drive - 1
5 Twin Ponds Dr, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Twin Ponds Condos situated on peaceful 9 acre wooded lot. New Construction Luxury 2 Bedroom Townhouse style unit featuring open floor plan with hardwood floors and great natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Elm St
15 Elm Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1365 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a single family home in the heart of Foxboro. This lovely 3BD 1.5 BA Cape features a spacious living room that flows into a family room. The dining room is perfect for gatherings of family and friends.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Taunton, MA

Finding an apartment in Taunton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

