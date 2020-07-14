All apartments in Sunderland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Sugarloaf Estates

Open Now until 5pm
28 River Rd · (413) 776-5138
Location

28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA 01375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 164 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 137 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sugarloaf Estates.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
volleyball court
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts. With all of our great amenities and convenient location, come see what makes Sugarloaf Estates such a popular choice for UMass students. Call the most talented management staff in town today to schedule a tour of our apartments for rent in Sunderland, MA for the upcoming semester!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply
Dogs
rent: $30
Cats
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sugarloaf Estates have any available units?
Sugarloaf Estates has 9 units available starting at $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sugarloaf Estates have?
Some of Sugarloaf Estates's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sugarloaf Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Sugarloaf Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sugarloaf Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Sugarloaf Estates is pet friendly.
Does Sugarloaf Estates offer parking?
Yes, Sugarloaf Estates offers parking.
Does Sugarloaf Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sugarloaf Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sugarloaf Estates have a pool?
Yes, Sugarloaf Estates has a pool.
Does Sugarloaf Estates have accessible units?
No, Sugarloaf Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Sugarloaf Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sugarloaf Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Sugarloaf Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sugarloaf Estates has units with air conditioning.
