Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

561 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA

Finding an apartment in Saugus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1416 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)
Results within 1 mile of Saugus
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Revere
1 Unit Available
541 Revere St
541 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
860 sqft
2br apartment in Revere - commuter dream - Property Id: 117389 A COMMUTER AND BEACH LOVER DREAM!!! Great opportunity to live in a bright and spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment that features 860 sq ft of living space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave 405
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
112 Lynnway
112 Lynnway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Beautiful Apt. Spacious! $2,400 Beautiful two bedroom, one bath beach community home in desirable Point of Pines, Revere. Dining room, hall, study, dining room. Hardwood floors, gumwood moulding, modern appliances, porch, yard. Close to Boston.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Revere
1 Unit Available
1 Stone Lane
1 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1035 sqft
Welcome to The Chase at Overlook Ridge! Convenient access to Route 1 and public transportation! Bright & Spacious unit available June 1st! Contemporary Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry & Pendant Lighting, Stainless-Steel & Energy-Efficient Kitchen
Results within 5 miles of Saugus
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
West Revere
187 Units Available
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$2,050
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1047 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The unmatched beauty of the beach and the eclectic energy of Boston come together at 500 Ocean.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1226 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wellington
40 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,250
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
City Guide for Saugus, MA

Ideally known as home to the historic Saugus metal works, the first of its kind in America, this modern community ruptures with enthusiasm, stylishness, modern architecture designs and exquisiteness.

From the best friendly shopping centers to the grandest rental properties, Saugus is a medium sized costal town in Massachusetts that has the ideal places for you to hang out, live, and take a night. Once you get to Saugus, you will discover the breezy nature of the region through soothing water fountains and the tall wet land vegetation that provides outstanding habitat for nesting animal’s birds and fish. It is a community consisting of 11 square kilometers approximately and is geographically divided by the famous route 1a mile strip of highway which is home to a variety of popular retail stores and restaurants.

Having trouble with Craigslist Saugus? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Saugus, MA

Finding an apartment in Saugus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

