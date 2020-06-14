561 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Saugus, MA
Ideally known as home to the historic Saugus metal works, the first of its kind in America, this modern community ruptures with enthusiasm, stylishness, modern architecture designs and exquisiteness.
From the best friendly shopping centers to the grandest rental properties, Saugus is a medium sized costal town in Massachusetts that has the ideal places for you to hang out, live, and take a night. Once you get to Saugus, you will discover the breezy nature of the region through soothing water fountains and the tall wet land vegetation that provides outstanding habitat for nesting animal’s birds and fish. It is a community consisting of 11 square kilometers approximately and is geographically divided by the famous route 1a mile strip of highway which is home to a variety of popular retail stores and restaurants.
Finding an apartment in Saugus that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.