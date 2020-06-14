/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plainville, MA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
632 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Results within 1 mile of Plainville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
37 Units Available
Alexan Wrentham
50 Ledgeview Way, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
864 sqft
Alexan Wrentham is a brand new apartment community with everything you could ask for without ever having to leave.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
1 Unit Available
20-22 Orne St
20-22 Orne Street, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
Located in downtown historic North Attleboro with quick access to North Washington street (half a street away) with restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning, convenience stores, banks, gas stations, etc. Electric and Gas
Results within 5 miles of Plainville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Franklin
46 Units Available
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
848 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cumberland Hill
20 Units Available
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,377
744 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
West Village
792 West St, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,972
921 sqft
Residents can get out and enjoy cabanas, an athletic center and even charge their electric vehicle at this community. Inside features include custom cabinetry, designer appliances and walk-in closets. Mansfield Crossing shopping center is nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Sylvan Foxborough
10 Fisher St, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,997
736 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept gourmet kitchens, granite/quartz counters, large islands, custom cabinetry, high ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, playground, fitness club, catering kitchen. Easy access to I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
16 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,427
745 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wadsworth
29 Units Available
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
726 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown Franklin
7 Units Available
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,624
850 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 28 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Franklin
1 Unit Available
69 Milliken Ave
69 Milliken Avenue, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
626 sqft
Bright, upgraded one bedroom unit available in professionally maintained complex. Located in Downtown Franklin, short commute to Commuter Rail to Boston.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
15 Park Avenue - 11
15 Park Avenue, Foxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
620 sqft
www.laurellake.com
Results within 10 miles of Plainville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Station Pointe Apartments
9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
683 sqft
Luxury community includes two swimming pools, laundry suites and 24-hour maintenance. Units feature dishwasher, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Close to Maple Park Conservation Area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
828 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
North Bellingham
10 Units Available
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,614
777 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mansfield Meadows
9 Bonney Ln, Mansfield Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
650 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a clubhouse, gym and pool on site. Units have stainless steel appliances and have been recently renovated. The shopping and dining along Route 106 are just seconds away.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 10 at 05:25pm
3 Units Available
Twin Oaks Village
149 Oakland St, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,169
564 sqft
Twin Oaks Village apartments are in walking distance to the Mansfield Commuter Rail station, and located near Rtes. 106, 140, I95 & I495, downtown Mansfield and both Mansfield Commons and Patriot Place.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
East Main Apartments
274 E Main St, Norton Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,994
984 sqft
Townhome apartments with direct entries and porches. Interior features include high ceilings, tile backsplashes, USB outlets and large walk-in closets. At the intersection of I-495 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 4 at 02:12pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Roosevelt St 3 Front
11 Roosevelt Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
North Providence 3 Front - Property Id: 207770 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207770 Property Id 207770 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821697)