77 Hospital Avenue - 109

parking air conditioning elevator accessible internet access

Class A Medical space available on the Berkshire Medical Center North Adams Campus at 77 Hospital Ave. Suites from ~925 SF to ~14,500 SF. Total space available is ~25,859 SF. Any healthcare related uses are permitted which include but aren't limited to: Physical Therapy, Family Practice, Educational/Training, Mental Health, Outpatient Services, Home Health Services, Elderly Services, etc.



The building features modern appeal, handicap accessibility, elevators, modern HVAC, flexible layout options, free parking, bus line drop off, and much more.



Building Management & Leasing Contact:



Craig Barnum 413-358-3238 craigbarnum@gmail.com