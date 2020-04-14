All apartments in North Adams
77 Hospital Avenue - 109
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

77 Hospital Avenue - 109

77 Hospital Avenue · (413) 358-3238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

77 Hospital Avenue, North Adams, MA 01247

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
elevator
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
internet access
Class A Medical space available on the Berkshire Medical Center North Adams Campus at 77 Hospital Ave. Suites from ~925 SF to ~14,500 SF. Total space available is ~25,859 SF. Any healthcare related uses are permitted which include but aren't limited to: Physical Therapy, Family Practice, Educational/Training, Mental Health, Outpatient Services, Home Health Services, Elderly Services, etc.

The building features modern appeal, handicap accessibility, elevators, modern HVAC, flexible layout options, free parking, bus line drop off, and much more.

Building Management & Leasing Contact:

Craig Barnum 413-358-3238 craigbarnum@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

