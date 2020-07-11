79 Apartments for rent in Needham, MA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Needham apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
10 Units Available
Modera Needham
700 Greendale Avenue, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,559
1429 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 miles from downtown Boston. Spacious interiors with premium upgrades including quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and a full washer and dryer. On-site grill area, theater and social areas.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
27 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Needham
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
14 Units Available
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
9 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
St. Elizabeth's
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,195
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local grocery shops and public parks, this beautiful complex offers a variety of floor plans, hardwood floors, large windows, fully equipped kitchens, on-site laundry, and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
4 Units Available
Watertown West End
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
33 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,885
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1335 sqft
Just-opened luxury apartments feature hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and open-concept floor plans. Community amenities include a gym, community kitchen, guest suite and cafe. In Chestnut Hill, close to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
10 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Needham
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1109 sqft
Emerson Garden and Village Watch Center are both convenient to this community. Apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood flooring and additional storage space. The property is controlled-access and has a courtyard and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Harvard Square
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Spring Hill
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
40 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
56 Units Available
Mission Hill
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,336
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,234
1056 sqft
Wood flooring, private balconies and ample closet space. Community amenities include outdoor grilling area, fitness center and swimming pool. Easy access to retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
21 Units Available
East Cambridge
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,000
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,716
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,182
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Needham, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Needham apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Needham apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

