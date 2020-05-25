All apartments in Millers Falls
Find more places like 6 Bridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Millers Falls, MA
/
6 Bridge
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:39 PM

6 Bridge

6 Bridge Street · (413) 387-3306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6 Bridge Street, Millers Falls, MA 01349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this fully renovated 4 bedroom home right in the center of Millers. Home is sporting a new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinetry and new countertops. You could be the very first person to cook in this newly renovated kitchen! This home also has 3 brand new bathrooms, new floors, new porch, new windows, new doors, new heating system, new electrical, new plumbing, new siding and new roof. There is plenty of space for everyone, from the new and easy to cook in kitchen, to the spacious dining and living rooms to 4 well proportioned bedrooms and even an added bonus room which could be used as secondary living space or an office. Come spread out in this easy to live in home. Some photos have been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bridge have any available units?
6 Bridge has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6 Bridge currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bridge pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millers Falls.
Does 6 Bridge offer parking?
No, 6 Bridge does not offer parking.
Does 6 Bridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Bridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bridge have a pool?
No, 6 Bridge does not have a pool.
Does 6 Bridge have accessible units?
No, 6 Bridge does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Bridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Bridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Worcester, MASpringfield, MAChicopee, MAKeene, NHAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MA
Westfield, MASimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MAWindsor Locks, CTSouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CT
Rockville, CTNorth Amherst, MALongmeadow, MABennington, VTHazardville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeClark University
Greenfield Community CollegeUniversity of Massachusetts-Amherst
University of Massachusetts Medical School Worcester
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity