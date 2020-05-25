Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this fully renovated 4 bedroom home right in the center of Millers. Home is sporting a new kitchen with all new appliances, new cabinetry and new countertops. You could be the very first person to cook in this newly renovated kitchen! This home also has 3 brand new bathrooms, new floors, new porch, new windows, new doors, new heating system, new electrical, new plumbing, new siding and new roof. There is plenty of space for everyone, from the new and easy to cook in kitchen, to the spacious dining and living rooms to 4 well proportioned bedrooms and even an added bonus room which could be used as secondary living space or an office. Come spread out in this easy to live in home. Some photos have been virtually staged.