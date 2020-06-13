Apartment List
/
MA
/
lynnfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA

Finding an apartment in Lynnfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Lynnfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Results within 5 miles of Lynnfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Revere
101 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,077
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
5 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Oakland Vale
18 Units Available
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
$1,795
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
South Salem
16 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Walnut Hill
15 Units Available
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street, Woburn, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Close to I-93 for quick commuting to Boston. Units with eat-in kitchens, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dining rooms, bay windows, and great urban views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cliftondale
1 Unit Available
17 Eaton Avenue
17 Eaton Avenue, Saugus, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
No allow any pets ,no smoke,tenants must remove snow in your area. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/saugus-ma?lid=12885356 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5404570)
City Guide for Lynnfield, MA

If you like hockey, specifically the Boston Bruins, you may want to start your apartment search in Lynnfield. For some reason or another, tons of Bruins players choose to live in Lynnfield. Keep your eyes open about town for one of the Stanley Cup champions!

The prosperous town of Lynnfield is located in Essex County, Massachusetts on what is considered the North Shore of Massachusetts. The town is home to almost 12,000 people, and it's easy to understand why. Lynnfield is a balanced mix of suburb, green space and commerce. Settled in 1628, the town finally incorporated in 1814. Lynnfield celebrates its tricentennial-- that's 300 years -- in 2014! The town may be centuries old, but Lynnfield is stronger than ever as it constantly updates itself to keep up with the new trends in dining, shopping and living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lynnfield, MA

Finding an apartment in Lynnfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lynnfield 1 BedroomsLynnfield 2 BedroomsLynnfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLynnfield Accessible ApartmentsLynnfield Apartments with Balcony
Lynnfield Apartments with GarageLynnfield Apartments with GymLynnfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLynnfield Apartments with ParkingLynnfield Apartments with Pool
Lynnfield Apartments with Washer-DryerLynnfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsLynnfield Furnished ApartmentsLynnfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MA
Amesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music