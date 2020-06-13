218 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lynnfield, MA
If you like hockey, specifically the Boston Bruins, you may want to start your apartment search in Lynnfield. For some reason or another, tons of Bruins players choose to live in Lynnfield. Keep your eyes open about town for one of the Stanley Cup champions!
The prosperous town of Lynnfield is located in Essex County, Massachusetts on what is considered the North Shore of Massachusetts. The town is home to almost 12,000 people, and it's easy to understand why. Lynnfield is a balanced mix of suburb, green space and commerce. Settled in 1628, the town finally incorporated in 1814. Lynnfield celebrates its tricentennial-- that's 300 years -- in 2014! The town may be centuries old, but Lynnfield is stronger than ever as it constantly updates itself to keep up with the new trends in dining, shopping and living. See more
Finding an apartment in Lynnfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.