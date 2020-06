Amenities

conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room

Two connecting offices with ample closet space in a pleasant building with close access to downtown Great Barrington. Rent based on renting both spaces but can be negotiated if all available space not needed by office tenant. Heat and Electric is included in the rent. Common conference room is available for use by reservation. Thomas K. Doyle, Sr. Scarnaghtom@gmail.com 646-438-1329 LANCE VERMEULEN RE, INC