pet friendly apartments
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dedham, MA
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Station 250
250 Station Cir, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy easy access to Boston via I-95. Legacy Place is literally only steps away, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby. Units feature breakfast bars, soaking tubs, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Dedham Station
1000 Presidents Way, Dedham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,368
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1123 sqft
Unbeatable location just three minutes to Legacy Place and 25 minutes to Boston's South Station! Pool table, 24-hour gym, pool and courtyard in community. Apartments feature recent renovations and huge closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Rockingham Glen
30 Rockingham Ave, Dedham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Ideally situated close to Millennium Park, Legacy Place and Franklin Park Zoo. Apartments feature spacious layouts with air conditioning and large closets. Community amenities include a BBQ and picnic area, library and laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dedham
19 Demetra Terr
19 Demetra Terrace, Dedham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1860 sqft
Available June 15-Aug 1 for a lease ending 8/31/2021 with option to renew. Beautiful Townhouse living in the heart of Dedham. Close to main routes ( 93,95,128 VFW Parkwy) and Commuter Rail. Close to Legacy Place, Whole Foods, Dedham Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Dedham
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,590
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
34 Units Available
West Roxbury Center
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,525
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1033 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to Routes 1, 1A, 93, 128, and I-95. Luxurious homes have energy-efficient appliances, water saving toilets, and chandeliers. Community has on-site management, 24-hour maintenance, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,225
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1280 sqft
Beyond 9 to 5. Surrounded by schools, shops, restaurants and parks - you're in the heart of everything.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Washington - Spring Street
4983 Washington St Unit 1
4983 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Brook Farm
2 Tarleton Rd.
2 Tarleton Road, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
120 University Ave
120 University Avenue, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Built TOP FLOOR Condo for rent with GARAGE PARKING! 1 Bedroom unit with extra bonus room that can be used as a guest room, dining room, office, or second family room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Readville
1 Westinghouse Plaza
1 Westinghouse Plz, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
1249 sqft
Spacious, well-lit, penthouse loft in a tight-knit community of residents & owners at the Lofts at Westinghouse! Kitchen/living space, bedroom with walk-in closet, & bath are on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Dedham
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
21 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
28 Units Available
Brook Farm
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
974 sqft
Designed to resemble stately brownstones, these pet-friendly apartments feature a gym, garage parking, hardwood floors and private patios. Convenient to downtown Boston via I-95 and Routes 1, 9, and 128.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Southern Mattapan
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,680
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Just two blocks from the center of Mattapan Square and its many restaurants and shops. Air conditioned apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and private balconies. Online rent payments and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
South Norwood
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
70 Units Available
South Norwood
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
25 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Norwood Centre
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Newton Highlands
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,910
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,223
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
136 Units Available
The Kendrick
275 Second Ave, Needham, MA
Studio
$2,221
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,137
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1149 sqft
At The Kendrick by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, you'll open your eyes to new possibilities. Enjoy a Biergarten, library, roof deck, swimming pool and much more, just steps from your home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
54 Units Available
Forest Hills - Woodbourne
Velo
3686 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,995
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Take the fast track to Boston, Cambridge, and beyond. Relax in luxury and convenience at home. Velo offers apartment living thats just your speedonly steps from the Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
MetroMark
3611 Washington St, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,957
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,227
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Make MetroMark Apartments your next stop for hip community living. Enjoy courtyards with barbecue areas and a bike repair shop, all within easy access of the Orange Line.
