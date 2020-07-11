63 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA with move-in specials
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 27
1 of 51
1 of 48
1 of 11
1 of 30
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 68
1 of 26
1 of 52
1 of 54
1 of 40
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 19
Burlington Mall was where the film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, took place. Burlington, Massachusetts, hosted the antics of Kevin James, and it certainly can host yours.
Hop onto to Interstate-93 in Burlington, Massachusetts, and you can reach downtown Boston in no time. Home to 24,498 people, Burlington offers more than just close proximity to Beantown and the comedy of Kevin James. It offers nature with the Burlington Landlocked Forest and the Mill Pond Conservation Area. It offers shopping and dining at Burlington Mall and Wayside Commons. It offers you a pleasant spot to sit back and just live, as long as you are not a Yankees baseball fan. Okay, it's still a nice place for Yankees supporters; it's just that Burlington is very much a part of the greater Boston area, and its love goes to the Red Sox. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burlington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Burlington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.