Apartment List
/
MA
/
burlington
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

63 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burlington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Harvard Square
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,875
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
North Cambridge
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,472
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,797
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
17 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
18 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,055
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Spring Hill
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA
Studio
$1,910
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
540 sqft
Stylish homes with energy-efficient appliances and high ceilings. Ample community amenities, including laundry facilities and picnic areas. Close to Porter Square and Union Square. Minutes from subway and bus stops.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
40 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,090
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
14 Units Available
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
106 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,450
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
613 sqft
Situated on a shady tree-lined block of Commonwealth Avenue on the Brookline/Boston border, The Commonwealth Apartments offer city convenience in an attractive package.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
68 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,882
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,225
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,360
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
86 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
678 sqft
Located close to public transit, Harvard and MIT. Recently redone apartments feature appliances and fixtures with energy-saving features. Free heat and hot water; 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,105
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
9 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
12 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$1,905
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:47am
$
31 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
City Guide for Burlington, MA

Burlington Mall was where the film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, took place. Burlington, Massachusetts, hosted the antics of Kevin James, and it certainly can host yours.

Hop onto to Interstate-93 in Burlington, Massachusetts, and you can reach downtown Boston in no time. Home to 24,498 people, Burlington offers more than just close proximity to Beantown and the comedy of Kevin James. It offers nature with the Burlington Landlocked Forest and the Mill Pond Conservation Area. It offers shopping and dining at Burlington Mall and Wayside Commons. It offers you a pleasant spot to sit back and just live, as long as you are not a Yankees baseball fan. Okay, it's still a nice place for Yankees supporters; it's just that Burlington is very much a part of the greater Boston area, and its love goes to the Red Sox. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Burlington, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burlington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Burlington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 BedroomsBurlington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurlington 3 BedroomsBurlington Accessible ApartmentsBurlington Apartments with Balcony
Burlington Apartments with GarageBurlington Apartments with GymBurlington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurlington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurlington Apartments with ParkingBurlington Apartments with Pool
Burlington Apartments with Washer-DryerBurlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurlington Furnished ApartmentsBurlington Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MA
Melrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MARandolph, MASaugus, MAWakefield, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Burlington Town Center
Wynnmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music