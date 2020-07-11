63 Apartments for rent in Burlington, MA with move-in specials

Burlington Mall was where the film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, took place. Burlington, Massachusetts, hosted the antics of Kevin James, and it certainly can host yours.

Hop onto to Interstate-93 in Burlington, Massachusetts, and you can reach downtown Boston in no time. Home to 24,498 people, Burlington offers more than just close proximity to Beantown and the comedy of Kevin James. It offers nature with the Burlington Landlocked Forest and the Mill Pond Conservation Area. It offers shopping and dining at Burlington Mall and Wayside Commons. It offers you a pleasant spot to sit back and just live, as long as you are not a Yankees baseball fan. Okay, it's still a nice place for Yankees supporters; it's just that Burlington is very much a part of the greater Boston area, and its love goes to the Red Sox. See more