65 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA
1 of 5
1 of 37
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 22
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 20
Twenty miles south of Boston, Brockton is a northeastern town rich with history and acclaimed for its devotion to residents.
Located in Plymouth County (yes, close to the rock), Brockton has been a city of evolution since its creation in 1881. Starting out as a farm town for settlers, Brockton quickly changed with the times and became a factory city, making shoes by the dozens.
Today, Brockton is home to 100,000 residents and has no trouble keeping them entertained. Brockton is small yet mighty. After all, it is referred to as the “City of Champions.” Living here provides a lifestyle rich in living and entertainment options. From shopping at Westgate Mall to exploring the arts (museums, orchestra) and eclectic dining options to supporting local sports, the entertainment options are endless in this historic area. Thriving Brockton awaits. Come claim your piece of the American pie. See more
Finding an apartment in Brockton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.