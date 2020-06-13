Apartment List
/
MA
/
brockton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:44 PM

65 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brockton, MA

Finding an apartment in Brockton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Easton
60 Robert Dr, Brockton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1334 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1541 sqft
Furnished units with spacious walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Route 123.
Results within 1 mile of Brockton

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
Results within 5 miles of Brockton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
South Braintree
8 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
7 Units Available
Canton Woods
1 Windsor Woods Ln, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,797
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1096 sqft
Right near shopping, dining and New England Sinai Hospital, yet nestled in the natural wonder of the Canton Conservation area with views of the Blue Hills Reservation.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
North Randolph
11 Units Available
Rosemont Square Apartments
2 Chestnut W, Randolph, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,751
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1057 sqft
Luxury community has units with W/D hookup, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents can also enjoy communal pool, BBQ grill, gym. The community is situated just 15 miles south of Boston and steps from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Stoughton
3101 Stagecoach Road, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,767
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,168
1025 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a quiet neighborhood, a quick 30-minute commute to downtown Boston. Manicured courtyards, an outdoor summer kitchen and a dog park available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
659 sqft
- New construction - Washe & dryer in every Unit! - Roof Deck Salt Water Swimming Pool - Fitness Center - Yoga Room - Courtyard Roof Deck - Outdoor Grills, TV, & Fireplace - Second Roof Deck with Views of Navy Base - Clubhouse with Work/Game Areas,

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25 Halliden St
25 Halliden Street, Stoughton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Spacious 4 BD 1 Bath Single Family Home in Downtown Stoughton - You cannot miss with this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home that is partially furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Brockton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
South Quincy
9 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
$
East Weymouth
37 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
South Quincy
17 Units Available
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,743
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,934
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Gables University Station
85 University Ave, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1297 sqft
Luxury units offer stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and bike storage. Located just minutes from I-95, which makes commuting easy and convenient.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
Studio
$1,360
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:52pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
8 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,536
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
City Guide for Brockton, MA

Twenty miles south of Boston, Brockton is a northeastern town rich with history and acclaimed for its devotion to residents.

Located in Plymouth County (yes, close to the rock), Brockton has been a city of evolution since its creation in 1881. Starting out as a farm town for settlers, Brockton quickly changed with the times and became a factory city, making shoes by the dozens.

Today, Brockton is home to 100,000 residents and has no trouble keeping them entertained. Brockton is small yet mighty. After all, it is referred to as the “City of Champions.” Living here provides a lifestyle rich in living and entertainment options. From shopping at Westgate Mall to exploring the arts (museums, orchestra) and eclectic dining options to supporting local sports, the entertainment options are endless in this historic area. Thriving Brockton awaits. Come claim your piece of the American pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brockton, MA

Finding an apartment in Brockton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brockton 2 BedroomsBrockton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrockton 3 BedroomsBrockton Accessible ApartmentsBrockton Apartments with Balcony
Brockton Apartments with GarageBrockton Apartments with GymBrockton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrockton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrockton Apartments with Parking
Brockton Apartments with PoolBrockton Apartments with Washer-DryerBrockton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrockton Furnished ApartmentsBrockton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MA
Lexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music