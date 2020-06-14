/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
159 Furnished Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
110 Waverley St.
110 Waverley Street, Belmont, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1788 sqft
Renting the furnished house with great common space and layout. Cleaning service ($100 per visit), garden service provided (Fall-Spring-Summer). Host responsible for snow removal.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belmont Center
1 Unit Available
56 Channing Rd.
56 Channing Road, Belmont, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Results within 1 mile of Belmont
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Arlington Heights
1 Unit Available
6 Colonial Village Dr.
6 Colonial Village Drive, Arlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
650 sqft
Beautiful, fully furnished apartment, modern fixtures in bathroom, tile work, renovated eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer in building, heat and hot water included, 1-2 off-street parking included, courtyard with in ground Pool Terms: One year lease
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East Watertown
1 Unit Available
11 Chester St.
11 Chester Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,950
400 sqft
Modern CORNER studio, recently renovated and currently vacant and ready for an IMMEDIATE/JUNE 1ST move in.. Third floor unit located in professionally managed building in quiet area in Arlington. Convenient location; near center and buses.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Waverley Square
1 Unit Available
24 Perry Street
24 Perry St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1374 sqft
Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Belmont
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Harvard Square
15 Units Available
Brattle Arms
60 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
869 sqft
This property is close to the Charles River, Harvard Yard and Winthrop Square. Apartments feature radiant floor heat, cable television and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and online payment options.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
13 Units Available
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Side
15 Units Available
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,080
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
45 Units Available
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendall Square
18 Units Available
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,220
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coolidge Corner
32 Units Available
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,486
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,865
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
971 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Piety Corner
47 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Watertown West End
25 Units Available
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,074
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,219
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,807
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Cambridgeport
3 Units Available
Church Corner
10 Magazine St, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Central Square and within walking distance of Central Square Station. Select apartments feature private balconies with stunning views of Cambridge. Residents' amenities include a rooftop patio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,030
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Newton Highlands
18 Units Available
Avalon at Newton Highlands
99 Needham St, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1346 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Ideal location for commuters with easy access to I-95 and Route 9. Close to Brandeis University and other area colleges. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature private patio, fireplace and storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Five Fields
10 Units Available
Avalon at Lexington
100 Lexington Ridge Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,785
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1298 sqft
Beautiful location near the Concord Ave. Conservation Area and Scott Road Conservation Land. Luxury community set amid lush greenery with gym and pool Units feature patio/balcony, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Similar Pages
Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmont 3 BedroomsBelmont Accessible Apartments
Belmont Apartments with BalconyBelmont Apartments with GarageBelmont Apartments with GymBelmont Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmont Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MA