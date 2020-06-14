172 Apartments for rent in Belmont, MA with garage
Belmont: A home for Nobel Prize winners! Who knows, maybe some of those smarts will rub off on you!
Belmont is a bedroom community that serves as a suburb for Boston. Located less than 10 miles inland of Boston, Belmont is a combination of a commuter town that also has its own distinct and vibrant Main Street. The population of Belmont was just under 25,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite that relatively small population, Belmont has been home to several Nobel Prize winners and other nationally noteworthy figures. In addition to once being the home of former Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney, Belmont can also call itself the former or current home of literally dozens of figures from academia, literature, sports, and the arts. This is due, in large part, to the city's proximity to MIT and Harvard.
Belmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.