Apartment List
/
MA
/
amesbury town
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Amesbury Town, MA

Finding an apartment in Amesbury Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
16 Dennett St.
16 Dennett Street, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River.
Results within 5 miles of Amesbury Town

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
High Street Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
128 Low Street
128 Low Street, Newburyport, MA
Studio
$1,000
128 Low Street Available 08/05/20 Studio Near Hospital in Newburyport, MA - This cute studio is on the second floor in this home, right near the entrance to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport. This is perfect for Dr.'s on call, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Amesbury Town
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Haverhill
25 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Haverhill
5 Units Available
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,420
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
3 Available 07/01/20 Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
445 S Main St Apt 10
445 S Main St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
Bradford All Utilities Included. Sunny Unit Spacious Top Floor 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Living Room and Bedroom. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. NO Dogs and NO Smoking.

1 of 1

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
75 Court
75 Court St, Exeter, NH
Studio
$850
175 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Walk to downtown Exeter from this light and bright studio! Recently refreshed with new paint! HEAT, HOT WATER and ELECTRICITY INCLUDED. There is one assigned off street parking space. Credit check and employment verification required.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Amesbury Town, MA

Finding an apartment in Amesbury Town that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Amesbury Town 1 BedroomsAmesbury Town 2 BedroomsAmesbury Town Apartments with Balcony
Amesbury Town Apartments with GarageAmesbury Town Apartments with GymAmesbury Town Apartments with Parking
Amesbury Town Apartments with Washer-DryerAmesbury Town Dog Friendly ApartmentsAmesbury Town Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAAbington, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MA
Littleton Common, MASalisbury, MAEast Merrimack, NHHooksett, NHNorth Pembroke, MAMilton, MAWolfeboro, NHDover, NHLynn, MAWellesley, MADerry, NHExeter, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Babson CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University