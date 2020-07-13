/
pet friendly apartments
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA
16 Units Available
Baker/Zachary
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
43 Units Available
Zachary
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
Zachary
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.
1 Unit Available
Zachary
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area.
1 Unit Available
Zachary
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
Zachary
4000 McHugh Rd #96
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4000 McHugh Rd #96 Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE3806489)
1 Unit Available
Zachary
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
1 Unit Available
Zachary
830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A
830 Meadow Glen Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1112 sqft
830 Meadow Glen Ave. Apt. A Available 08/15/20 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN ZACHARY - Directions: From Baton Rouge: I-110 North until end then right(North)on Scenic Hwy(Hwy61), TURN Right on to Old Scenic(Hwy964),then right on Meadow Glen.
1 Unit Available
Baker
3304 Grant Street
3304 Grant Street, Baker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision. This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet).
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 Unit Available
Scotlandville
2328 Elm Park Dr
2328 Elm Park Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
2328 Elm Park Dr Br La 70807 - (RLNE5912772)
1 Unit Available
13793 Azalea Drive
13793 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1662 sqft
Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.