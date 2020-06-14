Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA

Finding an apartment in Zachary that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Baker/Zachary
17 Units Available
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4000 McHugh Rd 102
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4000 McHugh Rd 102 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4042978)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4853 July Street
4853 July Street, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Zachery 3BR 1.5BA - Very well maintained 3BR 1.5BA brick home located in the desirable Zachery area. Large fenced in backyard that bumps to woods for privacy. Conveniently located close to shopping and dining. (RLNE5853421)

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Zachary
1 Unit Available
20978 High Plains Drive
20978 High Plains Dr, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2211 sqft
Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
5425 Fairway Drive
5425 Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
Please read entire listing carefully. This is a beautiful home in the Fennwood Subdivision of Zachary. This home has been updated throughout. Granite and new appliances in kitchen, painted throughout, brand new roof.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Zachary

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baker
1 Unit Available
11650 Candace St
11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Zachary
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Oaks - Zion City
1 Unit Available
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
13793 Azalea Drive
13793 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1662 sqft
Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Central
1 Unit Available
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Zachary, LA

Finding an apartment in Zachary that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

