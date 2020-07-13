Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zachary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...




Last updated July 10 at 07:09am
15 Units Available
Baker/Zachary
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,536
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.




Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
43 Units Available
Zachary
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.



Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
7155 Landry Drive
7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates. This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen.



Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1613 sqft
Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision. This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area.



Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.



Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
1320 Lake Pointe Avenue - 1
1320 Lake Pointe Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2312 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a bonus room that can serve as office/playroom/gym! On the lake, beautiful backyard. Comes with all appliances, including washer and dryer.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Zachary
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Zachary



Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Baker
3304 Grant Street
3304 Grant Street, Baker, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Charming 1020 square foot 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Baker Heights Subdivision. This home has granite counters, new lighting, new fixtures, fresh paint and ceramic tile flooring throughout (no carpet).
Results within 10 miles of Zachary




Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brookstown
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Farms
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scotlandville
1188 Rosenwald Rd
1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartment for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683095)



Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
13793 Azalea Drive
13793 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1662 sqft
Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.



Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
13802 Azalea Dr
13802 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1457 sqft
TOWN HOME LIVING at THE BLUFFS COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF RESORTS newest development, "Afton Villas at the Bluffs.' We have ALL NEW FLOOR PLANS! BUILT by the area's premier home builder, J.A. Wheeler & Assoc. these homes feel custom from top to bottom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Zachary, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Zachary apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

