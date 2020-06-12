/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Baker/Zachary
17 Units Available
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Zachary
42 Units Available
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4853 July Street
4853 July Street, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Zachery 3BR 1.5BA - Very well maintained 3BR 1.5BA brick home located in the desirable Zachery area. Large fenced in backyard that bumps to woods for privacy. Conveniently located close to shopping and dining. (RLNE5853421)
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Zachary
1 Unit Available
20978 High Plains Drive
20978 High Plains Dr, Zachary, LA
Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Zachary
1 Unit Available
7155 Landry Drive
7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA
Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates. This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Zachary
1 Unit Available
6347 Mallard Crossing
6347 Mallard Crossing Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1689 sqft
New construction in the Zachary school district. 3 bdrm/3 bath home with enclosed garage and all appliances. New construction in the Zachary school district. 3 bdrm/3 bath home with enclosed garage and all appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
5425 Fairway Drive
5425 Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
Please read entire listing carefully. This is a beautiful home in the Fennwood Subdivision of Zachary. This home has been updated throughout. Granite and new appliances in kitchen, painted throughout, brand new roof.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Zachary
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baker
1 Unit Available
1128 Sinbad Drive
1128 Sinbad Street, Baker, LA
- (RLNE5617306)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baker
1 Unit Available
11650 Candace St
11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Baker
1 Unit Available
5441 Truman St
5441 Truman Street, Brownfields, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1700 sqft
- (RLNE4749448)
Results within 10 miles of Zachary
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Oaks - Zion City
1 Unit Available
5728 Nashville Ave.
5728 Nashville Avenue, Merrydale, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1070 sqft
Rent Ready! - Spacious Home! This home has been newly painted, as well as new floors throughout. New AC will be installed at the end of May! (RLNE5806384)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
8244 Prescott Rd.
8244 Prescott Road, Merrydale, LA
Spacious Home! - (RLNE5762829)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
9327 Monhegan Street
9327 Monhegan Ave, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1653 sqft
cutest little family home! - This precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located conveniently off of Blackwater road in Baker. The cute cottage style exterior is perfectly complimented with the bright, newly updated interior.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
13793 Azalea Drive
13793 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1662 sqft
Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5763 Mimosa Way
5763 Mimosa Way, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
RENTAL . RENTAL . RENTAL . Fantastic Townhome located in the John James Audubon Wildlife Preserve in THE BLUFFS COUNTRY CLUB & GOLF RESORT. 1800.00 month. First months rent , deposit, and 50.00 app fee. One year lease required.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Central
1 Unit Available
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Istrouma - Dixie
1 Unit Available
2720 WENONAH ST
2720 Wenonah Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2720 WENONAH ST - Property Id: 199401 NEW REMODELED & Updated ! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199401 Property Id 199401 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5619503)