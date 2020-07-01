13802 Azalea Dr

Amenities

TOWN HOME LIVING at THE BLUFFS COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF RESORTS newest development, "Afton Villas at the Bluffs.' We have ALL NEW FLOOR PLANS! BUILT by the area's premier home builder, J.A. Wheeler & Assoc. these homes feel custom from top to bottom. Low maintenance brick & stucco exterior, vinyl fascia and sofit, hardy plank privacy wall between breezeways, 35 year architectural shingles, vinyl low-e glaze windows, 2 car garage with automatic openers, private courtyards, storage room, and landscaping. The interior features, quality energy efficient stainless appliances, CUSTOM built cabinets, slab granite counter tops with under mount sinks in kitchen, back splash, 10' ceilings, 7' baseboards, stacked crown molding, wood cased windows, and upgraded hardware.



Security deposit: $1475

App fee: $40/person

Must provide proof of income 3X the monthly rent