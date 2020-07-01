All apartments in West Feliciana County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:23 PM

13802 Azalea Dr

13802 Azalea Dr · (225) 307-8256
Location

13802 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA 70775

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
TOWN HOME LIVING at THE BLUFFS COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF RESORTS newest development, "Afton Villas at the Bluffs.' We have ALL NEW FLOOR PLANS! BUILT by the area's premier home builder, J.A. Wheeler & Assoc. these homes feel custom from top to bottom. Low maintenance brick & stucco exterior, vinyl fascia and sofit, hardy plank privacy wall between breezeways, 35 year architectural shingles, vinyl low-e glaze windows, 2 car garage with automatic openers, private courtyards, storage room, and landscaping. The interior features, quality energy efficient stainless appliances, CUSTOM built cabinets, slab granite counter tops with under mount sinks in kitchen, back splash, 10' ceilings, 7' baseboards, stacked crown molding, wood cased windows, and upgraded hardware.

Security deposit: $1475
App fee: $40/person
Must provide proof of income 3X the monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13802 Azalea Dr have any available units?
13802 Azalea Dr has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13802 Azalea Dr have?
Some of 13802 Azalea Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13802 Azalea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13802 Azalea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13802 Azalea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13802 Azalea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Feliciana County.
Does 13802 Azalea Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13802 Azalea Dr offers parking.
Does 13802 Azalea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13802 Azalea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13802 Azalea Dr have a pool?
No, 13802 Azalea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13802 Azalea Dr have accessible units?
No, 13802 Azalea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13802 Azalea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13802 Azalea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13802 Azalea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13802 Azalea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
