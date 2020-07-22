Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:09 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Monroe, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
815 East Rimes
815 East Rimes Circle, Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bed 2 bath Home in Monroe - 3 bedroom 2 bath home just off of Armand St in Monroe. 2 car carport, walled-in game room, enclosed patio pavilion. Brand new carpets throughout. Electric cook top stove, in-wall oven, dishwasher included.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Colonial Dr. - A
60 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1423 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
66 Colonial Dr. - D
66 Colonial Drive, Ouachita County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1602 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room, covered parking and security cameras throughout the property. Located in the Town & County area next to Hwy 165N.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Mitchell Lane
710 Mitchell Lane, West Monroe, LA
3 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
RENT: $600. DEPOSIT: $400. SECTION 8 ACCEPTED THREE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS INSIDE HOUSE COVERED GARAGE GAS AND ELECTRIC NEWLY REMODELED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS SCREENED-IN PORCH.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Colonial Dr. - C
54 Colonial Dr, Ouachita County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
1482 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with laundry room, storage room, and covered parking. Quiet neighborhood located in the Town & Country area next to Hwy 165. Minutes from everything including ULM, Century Link, shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 Sterlington Road
3200 Sterlington Rd, Ouachita County, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
This unit is downstairs facing the beautiful wooded area where you may view grazing deer or other wildlife. It is in the first building nearest the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadow Glen
1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA
Studio
$545
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
881 sqft
Studio to three-bedroom apartments located near I-20. Units are pet-friendly and include dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Community features a saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, and laundry facility.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monroe, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

